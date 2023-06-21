Sam Pittman and his coaching staff are working to solidify the class of 2024, and the Hogs are in on some highly-rated prospects who are coming down to making a decision in the near future. Last weekend, Arkansas hosted seven recruits on official visits, with two of those having already committed to the Razorbacks. This coming weekend the team is going to host even more. So far, at least 16 recruits will be on campus to take a closer look at the Arkansas program for the final weekend in June. Here’s a closer look at which recruits are planning to make their decision in the near future.

Kobe Branham - Offensive Lineman - June 26

Branham is scheduled to take his official visit to Arkansas this coming weekend and will announce his decision the following Monday on June 26. The Fort Smith Southside product was on campus last weekend to watch some of his teammates participate in Arkansas’ camp. He has a top 5 of Arkansas, Ole Miss, SMU, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound guard has taken official visits to Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and SMU earlier this year. He’s also taken a few unofficial visits to Texas A&M. Arkansas offered Branham during an unofficial visit during one of Arkansas’ Prospect Days on March 11. He said he was at a loss for words when Pittman extended the offer. "I was speechless, really," Branham said. "He was talking about other stuff then he just said that. I really didn't know what to say." Branham has received a forecast by HawgBeat to commit to Arkansas.

Kendall Jackson - Defensive Lineman - July 20

Originally planning for an August commitment, three-star defensive end Kendall Jackson announced Monday that he is pushing his commitment to July 20. The Gainesville, Florida, native took an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of June 9-11, and he has also been to Kentucky and Florida. Jackson has plans to visit Miami (Florida) this coming weekend. Jackson said after his official visit to Arkansas he was surprised on his first trip to the Natural State. "I wasn't really expecting everything that I'd seen," Jackson said. "The coaching staff is great, amazing coaches. Love them a lot. That one visit, they really spoke life into me." As a junior playing for Buchholz High School last season, Jackson reports he tallied 65 tackles, 22 of those for loss and 12.5 sacks. He intercepted two passes, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He also forced two fumbles and broke up three passes. While he was somewhat unfamiliar with Arkansas, he was familiar with first-year defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who had recruited Jackson while he was the defensive coordinator at UCF. "Great coach, love him," Jackson said. "Just a great dude overall. He shows he cares more about the player. He brings them around his house more and just brings them in as family."

Jac’Qawn McRoy - Offensive Lineman - June 30

Another offensive lineman who took an official visit to Arkansas in the month of June, McRoy has offers from some of the biggest programs in the country. McRoy announced a top 10 on Feb. 4 consisting of Oregon, LSU, Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Miami and Ole Miss. Arkansas has put extra emphasis on recruiting the state of Alabama in recent years, and the team will hope to pull another standout recruit in McRoy. McRoy was at Kentucky last weekend and will be at Oregon this weekend. He’s also taken an official visit to Ole Miss.

Chris Johnson - Defensive Back - July 4

Arkansas will hope for some celebratory fireworks on the Fourth of July as Johnson is set to announce his commitment around 7:30 p.m. CT. Johnson’s teammate, four-star defensive back Jaden Allen, has already committed to Arkansas and was with Johnson while they were both on official visits to Fayetteville over the weekend. Johnson said after his visit that it’s coming down to Arkansas, Arizona State and Oregon for his commitment. He was at Arizona State on June 9 and was at Oregon after he was in Fayetteville. Johnson’s father was a junior college product before playing for Louisville en route to a nine-year NFL career, and Johnson said his father taught him the importance of trusting the process. "My dad didn't have an ordinary route, coming from someone who had to take the back door," Johnson said. "Coming from JUCO route then Louisville. When he told me trust the process it really meant something. Coming from someone that had to actually trust the process and work to where he got it just means a little different." Johnson has been forecasted to commit to Arkansas.

Braylen Russell - Running Back - July 14

At one point, Russell was the first commitment to Arkansas in the 2024 class. He de-committed on Oct. 9 following the loss to Liberty and several SEC teams are in hot pursuit. Russell, who plays for Benton High School, has a top 5 of Arkansas, Baylor, Tennessee, Texas A&M and South Carolina. He’s already taken official visits to South Carolina and Tennessee, and he was at Arkansas for an official visit last weekend. “They stand pretty good," Russell said of Arkansas. "I mean, it's home. Home is always going to be home. I'm just looking for that place where I can be around who I want to be around for 4 years. That's always good." Arkansas already has a running back in the 2024 class in four-star Jadan Baugh, but given the possibility of losing two backs at the end of the season, it looks like Pittman and running backs coach Jimmy Smith will look to reload with two more in the class of 2024.

Brian Huff - Linebacker - date not yet set