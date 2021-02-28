College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is a fan of analytics and one of his favorite numbers that he frequently mentions to the media is plus-minus.

A statistic that shows how much the Razorbacks outscored - or were outscored by - their opponent while a particular player was on the floor, it doesn’t show up in traditional box scores or stat sheets.

However, the plus-minus is shown in the NCAA’s new box score format. HawgBeat will compile those numbers every Sunday and provide them to its subscribers.

The charts below show each player’s individual plus-minus for the entire season, SEC play and the last three games.