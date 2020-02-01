Arkansas' postseason resume took a hit with Wednesday's loss to South Carolina.

Despite it being the most likely win remaining on their schedule, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Razorbacks fell to the Gamecocks 79-77 inside Bud Walton Arena.

Before that game, a 23-win regular season was not only in the picture for Eric Musselman's first season, but actually had close to a 50/50 shot at happening, according to the BPI.

The chances of reaching that win total has been more than cut in half with the loss to South Carolina, falling from 48.6% to 23.9%. Instead, the most likely record is now 21-10.

There are still only three games in which the Razorbacks are an underdog in the BPI - at Alabama (42.7%), at Tennessee (39.5%) and at Florida (25.8%) - but nine of the remaining 11 games saw their likelihood of winning decrease.

Here is a complete updated breakdown of the BPI's game-by-game projections and Arkansas' chances of various records using those percentages...