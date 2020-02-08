Get THREE months of HawgBeat premium coverage for the price of ONE (just $10) w/ promo code NSD3for1 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Arkansas let a signature victory slip out of its grasp Tuesday night, squandering an 11-point lead in the final six minutes against No. 11 Auburn.

Although they were favored by ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Razorbacks' 79-76 overtime loss to the Tigers wasn't completely devastating to their postseason hopes.

Going into the game, Arkansas' most likely record at the end of the regular season was 22-9, according to the BPI. Even after that loss, that is still the mostly likely record.

The difference is that getting to the 23-win mark or beyond - something it's done just twice in the past 24 seasons - is much more of a long shot. The odds of that have fallen from 39.7 percent to 23.6 percent.

The Razorbacks are now more likely to finish with 21 wins than 23 wins - which would have been flipped had they finished off the Auburn game.

Heading into Saturday's action, Arkansas is still projected to make the NCAA Tournament in all 89 bracketologies on BracketMatrix.com, which has it as a No. 8 seed. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a No. 9 seed in his latest projection.