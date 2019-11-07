Update: ESPN FPI projects Arkansas' remaining 3 games
A blowout loss to Mississippi State has officially ended Arkansas' hopes of making a bowl game.
After six straight weeks in which their bowl odds hovered around or below 1 percent, according to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Razorbacks must now win at least one of their remaining three games to avoid another 10-loss season.
Their best shot is Saturday against Western Kentucky. Although they are just a 1.5-point favorite in Vegas and actually considered an underdog in Bill Connelly's SP+ ratings, the Razorbacks still have a 62.5 percent chance of winning, per the FPI.
That is down 4 percentage points from last week. The other two games - at LSU (down 0.5) and against Missouri (down 3.6) - also saw the percentages swing further against Arkansas.
With those shifts, there is now a 30.5 percent chance for the Razorbacks to go 2-10 for a second straight season, as seen in the final graph below.
|Game
|Likelihood
|Change since last week
|
Nov. 9 - Western Kentucky
|
62.5%
|
-4.0%
|
Nov. 23 - at LSU
|
1.8%
|
-0.5%
|
Nov. 29 - Missouri (LR)
|
17.2%
|
-3.6%
|Record
|Likelihood
|Change since last week
|
5-7
|
0.19%
|
-3.90%
|
4-8
|
11.60%
|
-14.68%
|
3-9
|
57.71%
|
+7.37%
|
2-10
|
30.49%
|
+11.28%