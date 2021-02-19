Thanks to yet another win, ESPN's Basketball Power Index continues to trend in favor of Arkansas.

By knocking off Florida on Tuesday, the Razorbacks are now guaranteed to finish at least .500 in SEC play, but they are almost a lock to finish with a winning record.

According to the BPI, they have a 99.9 percent chance to pick up their 10th SEC win at some point in the final five games of the regular season. That had just a 60.7 percent chance of happening, per the metric, after Arkansas started 2-4.

The Razorbacks are still favored in each of their remaining games, including a home matchup with Texas A&M that has yet to be rescheduled. They are at least a 60 percent favorite in all but one of those, with the exception being next week's game against SEC-leader Alabama (51.7 percent).

It still doesn't have great odds, but the BPI does give Arkansas a 16.6 percent chance of winning out. Not including the non-conference game at Oklahoma State, that had just a 0.55 percent chance of happening at the beginning of the seven-game SEC winning streak.

The most likely final record for Arkansas, assuming the Texas A&M home game is made up, is still 20-7 with a 12-6 mark in SEC play. That now has a 38.3 percent chance of happening.

A complete breakdown of the BPI's game-by-game projections and the likelihood Arkansas finishes with each possible record - from 17-10 (9-9) to 22-5 (14-4) - are listed in the charts below...