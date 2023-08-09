After watching five of Arkansas' fall camp practices, I have decided to update my projected depth chart for the Razorbacks' offense.

While we were only able to watch the 11-on-11 fastball period for the first three practices, I've been able to get a good idea of how everyone is looking through individual drills, two-on-two slot and inside zone drills.

The last version of the offense depth chart I put out was on June 13 and it was fairly accurate, but there are some changes. I've given reasoning for all of my changes based on what I've been seeing at practices and hearing from coaches and players.

