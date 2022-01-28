Updated ESPN BPI projections: How long can Hogs' winning streak last?

It took an overtime period last Saturday, but Arkansas has stretched its winning streak to five games.

Just three weeks ago, the Razorbacks were 0-3 in SEC play and had just a 2.1 percent chance up rattling off five straight wins, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index.

Now that Arkansas has seemingly turned a corner, though, the question has shifted to how long it can keep the streak going.

The Razorbacks are favored in each of their next three games, including Saturday's matchup with West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. They have a 74.7% chance to win that game, followed by two more games - at Georgia (80.7%) and vs. Mississippi State (60.2%) - in which they're strong favorites.

Using those percentages, Arkansas has better than a 1 in 3 shot - 36.3%, to be exact - to win those three games and reach eight straight wins.

Such a winning streak is vital to the Razorbacks postseason hopes because of that aforementioned 0-3 start to SEC play.

They've already increased their odds of reaching 20 wins in the regular season to 67.6%, which is significantly better than the 14.1% they were sitting at three weeks ago, but it'd jump up to 89.2% with wins in the next three games.