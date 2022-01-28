 Updated ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) projections: How long can Arkansas Razorbacks' winning streak last?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-28 08:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Updated ESPN BPI projections: How long can Hogs' winning streak last?

Arkansas is riding a five-game winning streak.
Arkansas is riding a five-game winning streak. (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

It took an overtime period last Saturday, but Arkansas has stretched its winning streak to five games.

Just three weeks ago, the Razorbacks were 0-3 in SEC play and had just a 2.1 percent chance up rattling off five straight wins, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index.

Now that Arkansas has seemingly turned a corner, though, the question has shifted to how long it can keep the streak going.

The Razorbacks are favored in each of their next three games, including Saturday's matchup with West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. They have a 74.7% chance to win that game, followed by two more games - at Georgia (80.7%) and vs. Mississippi State (60.2%) - in which they're strong favorites.

Using those percentages, Arkansas has better than a 1 in 3 shot - 36.3%, to be exact - to win those three games and reach eight straight wins.

Such a winning streak is vital to the Razorbacks postseason hopes because of that aforementioned 0-3 start to SEC play.

They've already increased their odds of reaching 20 wins in the regular season to 67.6%, which is significantly better than the 14.1% they were sitting at three weeks ago, but it'd jump up to 89.2% with wins in the next three games.

As things currently stand, the Razorbacks' most likely final SEC record - which can be calculated with the BPI's game-by-game projections below - is still 9-9 at 26.8%, but it is followed closely by a 10-8 record at 25.3%.

Here are the projections for each of Arkansas' conference games, followed by its possible SEC records...

Arkansas' Game-by-Game SEC Projections
Game Arkansas' chance to win Chance since last week

Feb. 2 - at Georgia

80.7%

+0.7%

Feb. 5 - vs. Miss. State

60.2%

-0.6%

Feb. 8 - vs. Auburn

42.0%

+1.3%

Feb. 12 - at Alabama

27.2%

+2.9%

Feb. 15 - at Missouri

80.1%

+0.3%

Feb. 19 - vs. Tennessee

39.9%

-1.8%

Feb. 22 - at Florida

23.7%

-5.4%

Feb. 26 - vs. Kentucky

33.6%

+1.9%

March 2 - vs. LSU

41.4%

+2.2%

March 5 - at Tennessee

14.7%

-0.3%

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

Projecting Arkansas' Conference Record
SEC Record Likelihood Change since last week

15-3

0.0086%

+0.0045%

14-4

0.16%

+0.078%

13-5

1.31%

+0.62%

12-6

5.70%

+2.45%

11-7

15.10%

+5.46%

10-8

25.27%

+6.38%

9-9

26.82%

+1.86%

8-10

17.57%

-4.78%

7-11

6.663%

-6.76%

6-12

1.29%

-3.97%

5-13

0.10%

-1.18%
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}