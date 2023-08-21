The NCAA recruiting calendar is back in a dead period until the season starts, at which point the Razorbacks will be able to start talking to recruits again.

Arkansas has seen some shifts in its recruiting class since our last big board, losing a four-star athlete but gaining three more commitments.

The HawgBeat Recruiting Big Board provides a one-stop shop for you to see who Arkansas currently has committed and who it's targeting, updated weekly.

This board will look at the defensive recruits Arkansas already has committed, as well as the ones they’re targeting.

The Hogs have prioritized the defensive side of the ball heavily so far in the 2024 recruiting class. Of the 18 commitments in the class so far, nine are defensive commitments.

To see the latest update to the offensive side of the HawgBeat Big Board, click here.

For more information on a specific recruit, click their name and it will take you to their Rivals profile.