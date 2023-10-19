The NCAA recruiting calendar is currently in an evaluation period, meaning coaches are able to host recruits on campus from now until Nov. 26.

The Hogs have done a solid job in the class for 2024, with 19 commitments in the class so far. The class currently ranks No. 21 in the nation according to Rivals, sandwiched between North Carolina at 20 and Stanford at 22.

After more than a month away from Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas will be hosting recruits this coming weekend when Mississippi State comes to town.

The HawgBeat Recruiting Big Board provides a one-stop shop for you to see who Arkansas currently has committed and who it's targeting, updated periodically.

This board will look at the defensive recruits Arkansas already has committed, as well as the ones they’re targeting.

