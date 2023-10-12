The 2024 class is almost full, with the Razorbacks currently sitting at 19 total recruits in the cycle.

This recruiting class currently features 12 four-star recruits and is ranked No. 21 in the nation, just ahead of Stanford and right behind North Carolina.

The latest iteration of the HawgBeat Recruiting Big Board will provide a one-stop shop for you to see who Arkansas currently has committed and who it's targeting, updated weekly.

As the title implies, this board will look at the offensive side of the football. The Razorbacks currently have nine commitments for first-year offensive coordinator Dan Enos, with the latest coming with the flip of four-star offensive lineman Kai Greer from Stanford to Arkansas on Aug. 30.

For more information on a specific recruit, click their name and it will take you to their Rivals profile.

