With the 2024 class signed and sealed, the Arkansas coaching staff is now focused on the transfer portal, while giving a slight look ahead to the class of 2025.

The Hogs are down to two commitments in the class of 2025 after Bauxite safety Marcus Wimberly reopened his recruitment on Dec. 1.

Neither commitment is on the defensive side of the ball, though. The class is comprised of three-star quarterback Grayson Wilson and four-star running back Jamarion Parker.

This board provides a one-stop shop for you to see who Arkansas currently has committed and who it's targeting, updated weekly. This iteration of the board will look at the defensive recruits Arkansas already has on board, as well as the ones they’re targeting.

I want to stress how early it is for these recruits, as the class of 2025 is still a little under a year away from signing. It's likely a lot of these guys will come to Fayetteville on visits in the coming months.

For more information on a specific recruit, click their name and it will take you to their Rivals profile. Mobile users may have a better experience in landscape mode.