Now that the Razorbacks' 2024 class is signed and mostly on campus, it's time to look ahead at the class of 2025.

Head coach Sam Pittman and the Hogs currently have five commitments in the class of 2025 — three of which are on the offensive side of the ball and one kicker — but the Razorbacks are in on some more high-profile talent.

This board provides a one-stop shop to see who Arkansas currently has committed and who it's targeting. This iteration of the board will look at the recruits on the defensive side of the ball that Arkansas is recruiting. We'll continue to update and add more names as they receive offers and more interest is generated.

Note: For additional information on a specific recruit, click their name to view their Rivals profile. Mobile users may have a better experience in landscape mode.