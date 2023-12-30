Now that the class of 2024 is mostly in the rear-view mirror, it's time to turn the page to the class of 2025.

The Hogs currently have two commitments in the class of 2025, both of which are on the offensive side of the ball.

This board provides a one-stop shop for you to see who Arkansas currently has committed and who it's targeting, updated weekly. This iteration of the board will look at the offensive recruits Arkansas already has committed, as well as the ones they’re targeting.

I want to stress how early it is for these recruits, as the class of 2025 is still a little under a year away from signing. It's likely a lot of these guys will come to Fayetteville on visits in the coming months.

For more information on a specific recruit, click their name and it will take you to their Rivals profile.