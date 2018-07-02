Now that recruits like Mataio Soli, Shamar Nash, and T.Q. Jackson have all committed to Arkansas there are questions about who could be next and the guessing game just got quite a bit tougher.

1. Zach Zimos - Richmond Travis

Zimos decommitted from California shortly after receiving an offer from Arkansas and was blown away on his official visit to see the school. He has already planned a return trip to The Hill for the BBQ in late July and I am firm believer in watching the visit patterns of recruits when handicapping decisions. 'Watch what they do, not what they say'. Zimos has also taken official visits to Texas Tech, Mizzou and Purdue.