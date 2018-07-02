UPDATED: Recruits Who Could be Next to Commit to Arkansas?
Now that recruits like Mataio Soli, Shamar Nash, and T.Q. Jackson have all committed to Arkansas there are questions about who could be next and the guessing game just got quite a bit tougher.
1. Zach Zimos - Richmond Travis
Zimos decommitted from California shortly after receiving an offer from Arkansas and was blown away on his official visit to see the school. He has already planned a return trip to The Hill for the BBQ in late July and I am firm believer in watching the visit patterns of recruits when handicapping decisions. 'Watch what they do, not what they say'. Zimos has also taken official visits to Texas Tech, Mizzou and Purdue.
2. Zach Williams - Little Rock (Ark.) Robinson
Williams has indicated in the past that he would like to make his decision in front of the start of his senior year. He has already taken official visits to see Louisville, Oregon State, and TCU. There are some out there who feel like the Texas Longhorns are in a good spot as well, but if he decides before taking an official visit there, then advantage Hogs. Williams is the son of former Razorback Rickey L. WIlliams. Williams has scheduled an official visit for the end of July with fellow in-state target Stacey Wilkins.
