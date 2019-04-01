Arkansas lost a scholarship athlete today, defensive end Courtre Alexander, and added a scholarship player in kicker Jared Sackett. Sackett is transferring from UTSA where he was an all-conference freshman and Lou Groza semi-finalist.

Sackett made 19 of 22 field goals in 2017 and 23 fo 24 extra points. He was perfect from short distance in 2018 but missed five field goals between 40-49 yards. He was perfect on extra points his sophomore year.

Sackett joins senior Connor Limpert who was a Lou Groza nominee last season for Arkansas and he holds the school record for field goal percentage. He will have two years to play after sitting the 2019 season.

The kicker visited Arkansas this past weekend and had said more schools might receive visits but he shut the whole thing down anyways after the trip to Fayetteville.