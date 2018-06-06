FAYETTEVILLE – For the second straight year, one of Arkansas’ biggest storylines surrounding the MLB Draft is the future of a draft-eligible sophomore pitcher.

Despite being regarded as a top-150 prospect, Isaiah Campbell – who is eligible as a third-year player because he redshirted last season – slipped to the 24th round, where the Los Angeles Angels selected him with the 721st overall pick.

It is rare for talented players to stay through their senior seasons in college baseball because they have no leverage when negotiating their professional contract, so it is very common for juniors to leave school early.

Whether or not draft-eligible sophomores begin their professional careers largely depends on how big of a signing bonus they receive, regardless of draft position. In Campbell’s particular case, head coach Dave Van Horn is optimistic he’ll return in 2019 much like Blaine Knight this season.

“We’re hoping he’ll come back,” head coach Dave Van Horn said Wednesday. “We feel like he’s going to come back unless there’s something really financial that he can’t pass up, but as of right now, every indication is he’s planning on coming back.”

MLB teams are allowed to sign picks taken in the 11th round and later for up to $125,000 without penalty, but anything above that is subtracted from that team’s signing bonus pool allotted for the first 10 rounds of selections.

Half of the Angeles’ picks in the first 10 rounds were college seniors, so they will likely save money on those picks. However, their first two selections were high school players, including first-round pick Jordyn Adams. As a four-star wide receiver signed with North Carolina, he could garner a signing bonus larger than the $3.5 million slot value, taking up bonus pool money that could be used for Campbell.

Although his numbers this season – 4-6, 4.17 ERA, 60 strikeouts and 26 walks in 58 1/3 innings – have not lived up to expectations, Campbell has shown flashes of his potential. Against Kentucky, he allowed one earned run in a career-high eight innings. He also threw five scoreless innings against South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Those outings have given Van Horn hope that he could evolve into the ace he was thought to be last season. That possibility, coupled with what Knight and other draft-eligible sophomores have done when returning to school, might lead to a similar decision for Campbell.

“If he comes back and has a really good fall, he could be our No. 1 guy and a guy that we can build our rotation around,” Van Horn said. “He’s seeing what’s going on with other guys who are passing up signing when they have another year of bargaining power left. I’d say nine out of 10 of them, that’s a really good thing.”

Campbell was one of 11 Razorbacks picked during the three-day, 40-round MLB Draft that concluded Wednesday evening. That tied a UA record for most selections in a single year, matching the 2013 total.

“It’s great for the program, it’s exciting for the kids,” Van Horn said. “For coaches, it’s a little scary, but happy for them.

“Draft time’s always a little stressful when they’re eligible. Just happy to see a lot of their names coming off the board, but I’ll be glad when the draft’s over today and we can start focusing on South Carolina.”

It wasn’t until the second day of the draft that an Arkansas player was picked, with Knight going to the Baltimore Orioles in the third round and with the 87th overall pick.

That was a little lower than some experts had projected and fans had hoped considering his 11-0 record, 2.74 ERA and the list of pitchers he beat head-to-head that included first-round picks Casey Mize (Auburn), Brady Singer (Florida), Ryan Rolison (Ole Miss) and Jackson Kowar (Florida).

“Nothing surprises me in the draft,” Knight said. “I’ve done it two years now and it’s a crazy thing. Picks start flying off the board and stuff happens and people start getting picked where they are not supposed to or higher than they were supposed to or whatever. … But I’m happy where Baltimore took me and I’m glad they gave me the opportunity to continue my career.”

The slot value for where Knight was picked is $663,200 and as a junior, he still has bargaining power and will likely receive a signing bonus close to that figure.

“The thing is, the third round is a good round,” Van Horn said. “He’s still going to get paid really well. I think they’ll continue to negotiate, but right now I think Blaine will tell you he’s just worried about winning this weekend and continuing to prove he’s one of the best pitchers in the country.”

This was also the second consecutive year the MLB Draft hasn’t decimated the Razorbacks’ incoming signing class. Only two signees were drafted, with catcher Josh Breaux being picked by the New York Yankees in the second round and right-handed pitcher Wade Beasley being picked by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 24th round.

Van Horn said Breaux, a junior college product, definitely wouldn’t make it to campus because he’ll receive a signing bonus much higher than the $1.l million slot value. He did not comment specifically on Beasley, but did say he felt good about how the class came through the draft.

“There’s always going to be something that goes on or somebody’s going to be taken late that’s going to get paid a lot more money than the round says,” Van Horn said. “We still won’t know for a few weeks.”

Among the 11 draftees, perhaps the best story was second baseman Carson Shaddy. The Washington Nationals selected him late in the 10th round, with the 311th overall pick.

After three seasons in which he hit .310 with 19 home runs and 94 RBIs, the Fayetteville native figured he would be picked as a junior. Instead, he went undrafted and returned as a rare fifth-year senior.

It proved to be a great move for both sides because he put together the best season of his career, with a .331 batting average, 11 home runs and 43 RBIs.

“It was definitely worth the wait,” Shaddy said. “All the heartache I went through last year – and a little bit the year before – it’s turned out great.

“When I saw my name, I lost control. I couldn’t even see straight I was so happy. Just seeing my name was all worth it.”

As a senior, Shaddy has no leverage and will likely receive a signing bonus much lower than the $136,900 slot value, but he said he didn’t care about that.

“The senior signing thing, the money deal isn’t really the issue,” Shaddy said. “I just really wanted to go top 10 rounds so I can tell my kids some day that I did that. Getting to go the back end of the 10th was a little buzzer beater, but I was so excited.”

***

Arkansas Draftees – Round (Pick), Team

Jax Biggers – 8th (239th), Texas Rangers

Isaiah Campbell – 24th (721st), Los Angeles Angels

Eric Cole – 4th (122nd), Kansas City Royals

Blaine Knight – 3rd (87th), Baltimore Orioles

Grant Koch – 5th (144th), Pittsburgh Pirates

Evan Lee – 15th (461st), Washington Nationals

Barrett Loseke – 17th (517th), New York Yankees

Kacey Murphy – 11th (315th), Detroit Tigers

Zack Plunkett – 37th (1,119th), Arizona Diamondbacks

Jake Reindl – 17th (518th), Chicago Cubs

Carson Shaddy – 10th (311th), Washington Nationals

Arkansas Signees – Round (Pick), Position, School, Team

Wade Beasley – 24th (725th), RHP, Horatio (Ark.), Milwaukee Brewers

Josh Breaux – 2nd (61st), C, McLennan C.C., New York Yankees