OMAHA, Neb. – In just a three-year span, Arkansas went from suffering through the longest losing streak in school history during its worst season in 16 years to finishing national runner-up at the 2018 College World Series.

A major key to that turnaround was the development of several members in that 2016 freshman class. Eric Cole was one of the Razorbacks’ most consistent hitters and outfielders this season and Grant Koch became the best defensive catcher in the SEC.

On the mound, Jake Reindl and Barrett Loseke came on strong as top bullpen arms and Blaine Knight and Kacey Murphy gave Arkansas one of the top 1-2 punches in the league.

Although he redshirted a year because of an injury, Isaiah Campbell was also part of that class and played a huge role in the postseason. He and Knight shared a moment following Thursday’s 5-0 loss to Oregon State in Game 3 of the College World Series finals.

“We just hugged each other and said we love each other and kind of reminisced on the past three years,” Campbell said. “Our freshman year, we were 26-29. No one really thought our class was going to do anything, so we just kept working hard and proved everyone wrong.”

That group meshed with seniors Carson Shaddy, Luke Bonfield and Jared Gates and second-year junior Jax Biggers to create a veteran core in 2018.

They were a large part of the reason why head coach Dave Van Horn had such high expectations for the team this season and they helped bring along several young players that were vital in their run to Omaha.

“We have a bond that’s going to last forever,” Koch said. “I think we did a really good job of just portraying to the younger guys what it means to be a Razorbacks and the weight that that carries, not performance, not accolades, not anything, but about the team and what it means to the state.”

Most of the aforementioned players will likely begin their professional careers this summer, with all but Bonfield and Gates getting drafted earlier this month and those two have exhausted their eligibility.

However, the Razorbacks will return the best freshman duo in the country – Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin – as well as several key sophomores, such as Dominic Fletcher and Matt Cronin.

They will try to give Van Horn his first consecutive trips to the College World Series since his final two years at Nebraska, 2001 and 2002.

“This freshman class and the sophomores we have, it’s unbelievable,” Biggers said. “I know they expect to be (back), but from someone with a different view, I think they’ll be here again.”

Kjerstad finished the season hitting .336 with 14 home runs and 58 RBIs, while Martin hit .347 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs. They rank first and second in several categories in the UA freshman record book.

In their second seasons with the Razorbacks, Fletcher hit .292 with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs and Cronin broke the single-season saves record with 14 while also posting a 3.54 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings.

There is a chance Loseke or Reindl, both of whom were taken in the 17th round, could return for their senior season, but the biggest question mark on the mound is Campbell’s looming decision.

As a redshirt sophomore, he would still have leverage in contract negotiations with professional teams if he returned in 2019. Also, being a 24th-round pick this season, Campbell’s signing bonus would be capped at $125,000.

Anything over that would count against the Los Angeles Angels’ bonus pool, which they have already exceeded by 4.7 percent. If they go five percent above their bonus pool, they would not only have to pay a 75 percent tax on the overage, but they would also lose a future first-round pick.

“I’m not thinking about that right now,” Campbell said about his future following the loss. “I just want to be with the team and kind of reminisce on this year and have some more fun with these guys because I love every one of them. I’m going to miss all of them.”

Teams have until 5 p.m. ET on July 6 to sign drafted players.

Arkansas also hopes to get a couple of players back fully healthy next season, such as outfielder Cole Turney and right-hander Kevin Kopps.

Turney was arguably the most heralded recruit in last year’s signing class, but offseason shoulder surgery limited him to seven at bats in only four games early in the season. Before he was sidelined this year with Tommy John surgery, Kopps flashed potential by posting a 3.31 ERA in 49 innings as a redshirt freshman in 2017.

Coming off a national championship appearance, Van Horn said he was confident that “we’ll be back soon” and that winning it all was the next step.

“I think the foundation was laid with Coach (Norm) DeBriyn and all the great players, and we continue to elevate year to year,” Van Horn said. “There’s been a step back here and there, that’s normal with draft and injuries, just the way the ball bounces sometimes, but for the most part we’ve been pretty solid for a while now.

“We feel like we’re one of the top programs in the country year in, year out. We’re a team that if you fall into the same regional with us, you’re not happy about it, and that’s what we want it to be.”