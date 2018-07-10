Vanderbilt week at HawgBeat continues with a look at the Commodores’ defense…

2017 record: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)

Head coach: Derek Mason

Defensive coordinator: Jason Tarver

Although he was an offensive coach as recently as 2006, Mason has developed a reputation as a top defensive coach. He spent three seasons in the NFL as the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive backs coach before coming back to the college game in 2010, with the same position at Stanford. He became a co-defensive coordinator in 2011 and the sole defensive coordinator from 2012-2013. Those last two years, Mason was in charge of the No. 10 and No. 11 scoring defenses in the country.

After a rough first season in 2014, the Commodores had top-40 defenses the next two years before suffering a step back in 2017, ranking 89th in scoring defense. That prompted Mason to actually hire a defensive coordinator, a role he handled his first three seasons at Vanderbilt. He brought in Tarver, who has collegiate and NFL experience. He was the main defensive coordinator at Stanford when Mason was the co-DC in 2011 and then he moved on to the Oakland Raiders, where he had the same position for three seasons. Tarver comes to Vanderbilt after three years as a senior defensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers. It will be the first time he has left the west coast, as he was born, went to high school and college and worked in California for the first 43 years of his life.

2017 Stats (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)

Points allowed per game: 31.3 (89th)

Yards allowed per game: 393.1 (65th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 198.5 (101st)

Passing yards allowed per game: 194.6 (26th)

Opponents’ third down percentage: 37.3 percent (53rd)

Turnovers forced: 9 (t-127th)

Defensive line

Vanderbilt uses a three-man front on defense and will need to replace two of its three primary starters from a year ago.