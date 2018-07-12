Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-12 11:05:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Vanderbilt preview: Insider Q&A

Tv7mgtlleabojo8y0zpp
Kalija Lipscomb is expected to be Vanderbilt's top receiver in 2018.
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

HawgBeat continues its weekly series previewing Arkansas’ 12 opponents this season with an insider's look at Vanderbilt.

To get a better feel for Vanderbilt, Arkansas' fifth SEC opponent in 2018, we reached out to someone who is around the Commodores on a regular basis: Chris Lee.

Lee covers the Commodores for VandySports.com, the Vanderbilt Rivals site.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}