Vanderbilt week at HawgBeat continues with a look at the Commodores’ series history with Arkansas.

Despite being in the same conference the last 26 seasons, Arkansas and Vanderbilt have met on the gridiron just nine times – and that includes three non-conference matchups.

They will renew the series for the first time in seven years on Oct. 27, when the Commodores visit Fayetteville.

Here is a look back at the previous nine games between the two schools…