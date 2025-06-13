Vanderbilt transfer pitcher commits to Arkansas

LHP Ethan McElvain struck out 45 batters over 16 appearances in 2025. (Photo via mcelvainethan / Instagram)

The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team picked up their second transfer portal commitment Friday in Vanderiblt transfer sophomore left-handed pitcher Ethan McElvain. The 6-foot-4 Tennessee native played the past two seasons for Vanderbilt and is the second arm this week to commit to the Hogs, joining Rogers native and former Little Rock righty Jackson Wells. McElvain is ranked as the eighth-best portal prospect of the current cycle by 64Analytics and the No. 1 relief pitcher.

McElvain went 2-3 in 16 appearances this season, including five starts, and finished with a 7.24 earned run average while striking out 45 batters and walking 28 in 27.1 innings of work. Over his two-year career with the Commodores, McElvain posted a 3-5 record with a 5.33 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 27 appearances. In the series finale of Arkansas' road sweep of Vanderbilt in late March, McElvain was chased after 1/3 of an inning as he was tagged for two earned runs and walked two batters in 14 pitches thrown. McElvain got his walks down significantly in the back half of the season, issuing just five in his final seven appearances after surrendering 23 free passes in his first nine outings and he did not allow a run in five of his final seven appearances.

