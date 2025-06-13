Vanderbilt transfer pitcher commits to Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team picked up their second transfer portal commitment Friday in Vanderiblt transfer sophomore left-handed pitcher Ethan McElvain.
The 6-foot-4 Tennessee native played the past two seasons for Vanderbilt and is the second arm this week to commit to the Hogs, joining Rogers native and former Little Rock righty Jackson Wells.
McElvain is ranked as the eighth-best portal prospect of the current cycle by 64Analytics and the No. 1 relief pitcher.
McElvain went 2-3 in 16 appearances this season, including five starts, and finished with a 7.24 earned run average while striking out 45 batters and walking 28 in 27.1 innings of work.
Over his two-year career with the Commodores, McElvain posted a 3-5 record with a 5.33 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 27 appearances.
In the series finale of Arkansas' road sweep of Vanderbilt in late March, McElvain was chased after 1/3 of an inning as he was tagged for two earned runs and walked two batters in 14 pitches thrown.
McElvain got his walks down significantly in the back half of the season, issuing just five in his final seven appearances after surrendering 23 free passes in his first nine outings and he did not allow a run in five of his final seven appearances.
Player Bio
As a Sophomore (2025) • Came out of bullpen back-to-back days in final two games of series win at #15 Tennessee (May 10-11), earning the save in Game 3 with two scoreless frames• Two scoreless innings vs. Middle Tennessee (April 22)• Ranked as the No. 24 sophomore entering the 2025 season by Perfect Game• Ranked as the No. 111 starting pitcher in D1Baseball’s preseason rankings.
As a Freshman (2024) • Threw 25.0 innings with a 3.24 ERA over 11 appearances including four starts• Tallied 29 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a .227 average• Earned first collegiate win at LSU (April 5), tossing 3.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two hits allowed• Allowed just one run on two hits over six innings while striking out five vs. Valparaiso (March 26)• Four shutout innings vs. Belmont (March 19), striking out three while allowing three hits• Threw three scoreless innings with six strikeouts vs. Gonzaga (Feb. 24), only allowing one hit.
The McElvain File • Attended Nolensville H.S.• Posted a 0.92 ERA with a 9-0 record and 110 strikeouts as a senior• 2023 Wilco Baseball Player of the Year• Three-time All-State (2021-23)• Three-time All-Region (2021-23)• 2021 Mr. Baseball Finalist• 2021 District MVP• Team won district and region championships in 2021, finished as state semifinalists• Ranked by Perfect Game as No. 5 LHP and No. 49 overall prospect nationally• Ranked by Perfect Game as No. 1 overall prospect in Tennessee• Four-time Perfect Game All-American (Southeast)• Brother, Chris, played baseball at Vanderbilt and was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds• Has two brothers, Chris and Evan.