Four-star athlete JuJu Pope, who plays on both sides of the ball for South Panola High School in Mississippi and committed to Arkansas in April, has some options when he gets on campus.

While taking an unofficial visit to Arkansas over the weekend, Pope said some of the coaches were fighting amongst each other for Pope to play on one side of the ball over the other.

“Both coaches (Dan Enos and Travis Williams) want me," Pope said. "One wants me to play running back and one wants me to play (defensive back), but coach Pitt said he just wants me on the team. I don’t even know what I want to play right now."

Pope said he has a good relationship with the coaches, though, and that's the reason he committed.

"The visit went well, I like Arkansas," Pope said. "That’s the big reason why I committed. The feeling of the town, the coaches are cool."

Coming from South Panola High School in Batesville, Mississippi — just nine miles from North Panola High School, which produced Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson — Pope called the Hogs on April 8. Mississippi State is still pushing for a flip, but Pope said not to worry about that.

“That ain’t going to happen," Pope said. "That ain’t going to happen.”