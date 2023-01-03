The Razorbacks’ postseason success in 2022 was due in large part to the lineup stability that carried over from the previous season. Six players who regularly saw the field in 2021 did the same as they marched to the College World Series for the seventh time in the Dave Van Horn era.

They will not have that luxury this year. Those who have not paid any attention to the roster since June will likely not recognize any position players except Peyton Stovall, Brady Slavens, Kendall Diggs and Jace Bohrofen.

The stability, however, lies in the infield, where three of those four will play regular innings.

Barring any injury setbacks, the right side of the infield is as set in stone as it could be. Slavens playing through an injury to his throwing elbow in 2022 allowed Stovall to slide over to first base from his natural middle infield positions and get acclimated as a freshman.

The former underwent surgery in August, so he missed all of Arkansas’ fall scrimmages, but he began swinging and throwing by the beginning of November.

“I think Brady’s in a really good place,” Van Horn said Nov. 9. “He feels good about being here. He’s excited about playing first base. He’s excited about getting on the field instead of DHing all the time like last year because of the elbow. I think he’ll have a really good year for us and I think that we’ve got enough players, he saw this fall that he’s going to be surrounded by some good hitters, so it’s not like he’s got to go up there and hit a three-run homer every other at bat.”

Returning to Fayetteville for year three, Slavens has 120 games as a Razorback under his belt in a lineup without much Division I experience. The fifth-year senior has hit .269 with 30 home runs and 121 RBIs for Arkansas, making him a cornerstone of the 2023 squad.

Stovall, who did a solid job at first base, will surely be more comfortable at second. His .429 average in the NCAA Tournament earned him a jump from the eight-hole to No. 2 in the order in 2022, and he played every fall scrimmage hitting leadoff, second or third, virtually ensuring him a spot at the top of the order come February.

“We had Stovall at first that could really pick it, played great defense over there,” Van Horn said. “Stovall’s gone to second base. He’s done a great job. He’s a really good second baseman. You guys are going to get to see that. Now that he’s getting everyday reps there, turning the double play, fielding the ball, he’s really good. We’ll be in good shape there.”

Third base provides the Hogs with a trio of options, chief among them being Diggs. The sophomore belted three three-run homers in 79 plate appearances last year, including a walk-off blast against Ole Miss and a go-ahead shot in a win at Auburn. His .197 average was unsightly, but he compensated for it with 16 walks to his 16 strikeouts — an extremely uncommon feat — to boost his on-base percentage to .367.

What sets Diggs apart from junior college transfer Caleb Cali is his glove. The former only made five appearances in the field last season, so it is difficult to gauge the 1.000 fielding percent with such a small sample size, but the latter’s defense is much more suspect. In 61 games as a freshman at the College of Central Florida, Cali made 16 errors at the corner infield positions.

“When I recruited him, I thought a big kid like this playing third, going to have to show it, prove it to us,” Van Horn said. “He’s done a pretty good job. He’s a great first baseman and he’s a good third baseman. We want him to be a really good third baseman. There’s competition over there with him and (Jayson) Jones and, gosh, Diggs and maybe a couple others. That’s a good problem to have right now.”

Cali’s bat, however, definitely shows he is worthy of starting. He hit .438 with a 1.349 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 17 bombs and 77 RBIs last season, qualifying him for the designated hitter slot, if nothing else.

Jones, the No. 35 national player and No. 6 shortstop in the class of 2022 according to Perfect Game, also spent some time at the hot corner in the fall. Of the scrimmages HawgBeat attended, he slashed .211/.295/.500, compared to Diggs’ .400/.438/.622 and Cali’s .419/.510/.791.

“I mean, just raw power, good player,” Van Horn said of Jones. “Fighting to play like they all are and trying to get him in really good shape. I mean, he hit a ball this this fall about 450 feet. It was 117 off the bat. That's hard to do when you're 18 years old, so it's in there.”

Rounding out the infield at shortstop will be transfers Harold Coll and John Bolton. The latter, a fifth-year senior, slashed .246/.330/.329 with a homer and 31 RBIs in his two seasons at Austin Peay. He also stole 11 bases and fielded .974.

Coll came to Fayetteville by way of San Jacinto College, which also produced former Razorback Matt Goodheart. In two seasons there, Coll hit .350 with 13 home runs and 97 RBIs. Last season alone, he stole 15 bags and posted a .979 fielding percentage.

Neither shortstop had much success at the plate during the fall, as neither posted an OPS above .705 in the games HawgBeat attended. Bolton was a perfect 6-6 on the basepaths, although he led the team with 17 strikeouts. Coll hit a mere .207, but his 7:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio bumped his OBP up to .395.

“If we started tomorrow, that's one of the difficult decisions that would have to be made, and I think it will work itself out,” Van Horn said of the shortstop competition.

Based on the 2022 preseason, the Hogs will return to Baum-Walker Stadium for intrasquad scrimmages beginning this month in advance of the College Baseball Showdown. That event, taking place Feb. 17-19 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, will open the 2023 season.