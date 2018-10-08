WATCH: Arkansas Coaches Recap Bama, Preview Big Ole Miss Game
Hear what Chad Morris and the coordinators had to say about their loss to Alabama as they prep to face Ole Miss.
For the press conference notebook ($), click here.
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat before Oct. 15 and get 50% off a year of access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.