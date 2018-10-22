WATCH: Chad Morris, Coordinators Recap Tulsa, Preview Vanderbilt Game
Hear from Arkansas head coach Chad Morris and his coordinators as they preview the battle that could get the Razorbacks out of the SEC cellar against Vanderbilt Saturday.
Read the important tidbits from the press conferences here. ($)
