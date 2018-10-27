Chad Morris couldn't hide his displeasure with the product the Razorbacks put in the field Saturday against Vanderbilt. Hear from the Head Hog and the players post-game.

SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.