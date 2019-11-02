WATCH: Chad Morris, players talk post-Mississippi State loss

Also hear from four team leaders, Mike Woods, Sosa Agim, Scoota Harris and Rakeem Boyd, as they recap what went wrong against the Bulldogs who put up 640 yards of offense.

Arkansas head coach Chad Morris discusses the "disappointing" 54-24 loss to Mississippi State at home on Saturday afternoon.

SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.