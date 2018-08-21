FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas big man Daniel Gafford was one of several college stars that participated in the Nike Basketball Skills Academy in Los Angeles earlier this month.

At the event, the 6-foot-11 El Dorado, Ark., native got to meet LeBron James and played alongside NBA stars like Kevin Durant.

Now back in Fayetteville preparing for the Razorbacks' upcoming season, Gafford met with the media Tuesday afternoon and talked about his performance in L.A., how he's meshing with his new teammates and the progress he's made with his three-point shot.