WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players preview College World Series
Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn, Cam Kozeal and Zach Root preview the College World Series.
Visit our homepage for more coverage of Arkansas baseball.
Advertisement
Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn, Cam Kozeal and Zach Root preview the College World Series.
Visit our homepage for more coverage of Arkansas baseball.
The Diamond Hogs are on a mission to give Dave Van Horn his first title.
Dave Van Horn and players preview the College World Series.
John Calipari is adding a Euro player to the roster for the second straight year.
Latest on two of Arkansas' 2026 four-star trench targets.
A familiar face in northwest Arkansas is coming home.
The Diamond Hogs are on a mission to give Dave Van Horn his first title.
Dave Van Horn and players preview the College World Series.
John Calipari is adding a Euro player to the roster for the second straight year.