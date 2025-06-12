Advertisement
Published Jun 12, 2025
WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players preview College World Series
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn, Cam Kozeal and Zach Root preview the College World Series.

