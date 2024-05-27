Watch Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn react to the Fayetteville Regional field that was announced Monday by the NCAA.

The Razorbacks earned the No. 5 national seed and they will host 2-seed Louisiana Tech, 3-seed Kansas State and 4-seed Southeast Missouri State this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

According to the official NCAA Baseball website, Arkansas and SEMO are set for a 2 p.m. CT first pitch Friday and Louisiana Tech will take on Kansas State at 7 p.m. CT. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+.