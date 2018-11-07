ESPN senior writer Ryan McGee was the guest speaker at Wednesday's Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club meeting. After speaking to the crowd, he met with the media and answer questions about Arkansas' rivals, why he believes in Chad Morris and the importance of the Razorbacks' final three games.

SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.