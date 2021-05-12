HawgBeat - WATCH: Hutch previews Tennessee series with Volquest insider

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Top-ranked Arkansas travels to Knoxville, Tenn., for a massive three-game series against No. 5 Tennessee this weekend. To get an inside look at the Razorbacks' opponent, HawgBeat reached out to Ryan Schumpert, who covers Volunteer baseball for Volquest.com, the Tennessee Rivals site.