HawgBeat - WATCH: Hutch previews Tennessee series with Volquest insider

WATCH: Hutch previews Tennessee series with Volquest insider
HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.
Top-ranked Arkansas travels to Knoxville, Tenn., for a massive three-game series against No. 5 Tennessee this weekend. To get an inside look at the Razorbacks' opponent, HawgBeat reached out to Ryan Schumpert, who covers Volunteer baseball for Volquest.com, the Tennessee Rivals site.
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS