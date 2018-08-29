WATCH: Jack Crowe says Hogs moving away from mediocrity
Former Arkansas head coach Jack Crowe drew headlines in 2016 when he tweeted and then repeated on a local radio show that the Razorbacks had "accepted mediocrity."
He gave his opinion of the program with Chad Morris at the helm and touched on a few other topics in an interview following Wednesday's meeting of the Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club, which can be watched above.
