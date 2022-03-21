WATCH/LISTEN: Diamond Hawgs Pod - Kentucky recap, weekend MVPs
In the latest episode of the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, HawgBeat intern Pete D'Alessandro joins co-host Robert Stewart to recap Arkansas' SEC-opening sweep of Kentucky, hand out weekend MVPs and look at the SEC standings.
You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify, or the Hit That Line podcast network.
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.