WATCH/LISTEN: Diamond Hawgs Pod - Mississippi State recap, weekend MVPs
In the latest episode of the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, co-hosts Mason Choate and Robert Stewart recap Arkansas' series win over Mississippi State and hand out their weekend MVPs.
You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify, or the Hit That Line podcast network.
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.