WATCH/LISTEN: Diamond Hawgs Podcast - 2022 season preview, Turner interview

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
The Diamond Hawgs Podcast is BACK! In the first episode of the season, hosts Mason Choate and Robert Stewart preview the 2022 season with the help of catcher Michael Turner and HawgBeat's Andrew Hutchinson.

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify, or the Hit That Line podcast network.

