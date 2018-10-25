Head coach Mike Anderson previewed the matchup with Tusculum, a Division II school in Tennessee, on Thursday and discussed what he hopes to see from the first exhibition.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas plays the first of two exhibition games Friday at 7 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena.

