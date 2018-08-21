WATCH: Morris Calls Tuesday's Practice a Teachable Moment After Low Energy
The Razorbacks came out with less than stellar energy in the first practice after fall classes began Monday. Listen to watch head coach Chad Morris had to say about the teachable moment as well as updates on several injured Hogs.
Watch highlights from today's practice and read Andrew Hutchinson's observations from practice here.
Read live updates from Morris's press conference here.
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.