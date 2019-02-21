Arkansas announced the official hiring of defensive tackles coach Kenny Ingram on Wednesday, hear what he had to say about joining the Razorback staff and his connection to Coach Steve Caldwell.

SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.