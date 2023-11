Hear from Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman on Monday of Missouri week. The Razorbacks are coming off win over FIU and they hold a record of 4-7 overall and 1-6 in the SEC. Pittman breaks down what he saw on film from the 44-20 win over FIU, updates injuries and much more ahead of a home matchup against Missouri on Friday at 3 p.m. CT on CBS.