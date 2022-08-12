 WATCH: Michael Scherer, Drew Sanders, Chris Paul Jr. talk after seventh practice of Arkansas fall camp
WATCH: Scherer, Sanders, Paul speak after Day 7 of fall camp

Hear what Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer, Drew Sanders and Chris Paul Jr. had to say after the Hogs' seventh practice of fall camp. Subscribe to the HawgBeat YouTube page so you don't miss out on any practice highlights or press conferences.

