I caught up with Robert E. Lee head football coach Kurt Traylor during spring practice to ask him about the perception of new Arkansas head coach Chad Morris among Texas football coaches. Traylor, the brother of Arkansas running back's coach Jeff Traylor, took the Red Raiders from 2-8 to 6-4 in his first season at the Tyler high school, implementing Chad Morris's offense.

Tyler-Lee is the home of RazorFAST19 commit, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer.