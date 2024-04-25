Watch Arkansas Razorbacks baseball head coach Dave Van Horn give his preview press conference ahead of the No. 2 Diamond Hogs' home series vs. Florida, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

The Razorbacks' skipper reveals a change to the starting rotation, talks plans with weather rolling in, injury updates and more.

First pitch Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be nationally televised on SEC Network.