WATCH: Wagner talks about giving back to the community
Offensive lineman Dalton Wagner was among several Arkansas players at Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital in Springdale on Thursday. It was one of four locations the Razorbacks visited in a day of giving back to the community.
The other locations were Mercy Hospital in Rogers, the Fayetteville Boys & Girls Club and 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville.
