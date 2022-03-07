Weather could force Diamond Hogs to alter weekend schedule again

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Weather continues to wreak havoc on Arkansas’ baseball schedule.

The Razorbacks played doubleheaders each of the last two weekends and could be staring at a third straight with Illinois-Chicago — and snow — coming to town this week.

Although it is currently scheduled to be a four-game series beginning Thursday, Arkansas and UIC have already discussed potentially tweaking the schedule so they can get as many games in as possible at Baum-Walker Stadium, head coach Dave Van Horn said at Monday’s Swatter’s Club meeting.

There is an 80 percent chance of snow Friday, when temperatures will barely get above freezing, with The Weather Channel calling for 1-3 inches of snow in Fayetteville.

“I would say right now what you’re looking at is definitely playing Thursday, possibly two,” Van Horn said. “We’ll make that decision, probably just let this forecast develop a little bit. And if we don’t play Friday and we can’t play Saturday, then we’ll play Sunday.”

The weather looks good Thursday, with a high of 59 degrees, so playing that day should not be an issue. The snow is expected to move out with temperatures getting into the low 40s with sunshine Saturday, but the field might not be in shape to play on.

It will be back up to 61 degrees Sunday, but Van Horn said there will not be a doubleheader played that day. While he’s unsure if the Flames are flying or busing, he added that there will be a curfew for Sunday so they can get back to Chicago.

With two midweek games against Grambling State before the SEC-opening series against Kentucky on the horizon, Van Horn also wasn’t very interested in playing two games Sunday.

“We have two games in the middle of the week and we have conference,” Van Horn said. “That’d be too much. They feel the same way. So we could play four, we could only play three.”

With so many variables in play, it is difficult for the Razorbacks to pencil in their rotation for the series.

Van Horn previously said he wanted to keep senior right-hander Connor Noland on Friday, as that’s when he’ll pitch against Kentucky, but now it appears the weather will prevent that.

He’ll move up a day to Thursday for sure and if there’s a doubleheader, freshman right-hander Austin Ledbetter would likely make his first career start.

“If there’s two games, then we don’t know what order yet, but I’m thinking that you’ll probably see Ledbetter and Noland and then we’ll go from there,” Van Horn said. “If there’s one, it could just be Connor. Kind of depends on maybe who they’re throwing, so we’ll see.”

It’s unclear how Arkansas would handle freshman left-hander Hagen Smith and sophomore right-hander Jaxon Wiggins in the event of Saturday’s game being canceled.