What Arkansas is getting in three-star linebacker commit Jayden Shelton

Three-star linebacker Jayden Shelton.
Three-star linebacker Jayden Shelton.
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Daniel Fair

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their latest addition to the 2025 class on Monday with the commitment of three-star linebacker Jayden Shelton.

Shelton — who hails from the Dallas, Texas, area and plays for South Oak Cliff High School — was on campus to watch Arkansas’ spring game on Saturday.

Now the lone commitment on the defensive side of the ball in the 2025 class, Shelton chose the Razorbacks over offers from Auburn, Texas A&M, Baylor, Oregon and others. He took a visit to Texas A&M before coming to Fayetteville over the weekend.

Arkansas has recruited the linebacker position well in recent cycles, but finds itself light at the spot heading into the 2024 season. While Shelton can't help in that regard, his commitment should prove to be of assistance during the next few seasons. Here's what Shelton brings to the Razorbacks:

