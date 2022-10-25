The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3) will hit the road Saturday to face the Auburn Tigers (3-4, 1-3) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Tigers' head coach Bryan Harsin met with the media Monday to preview the matchup with the Hogs, but most of the questions were about how his team will improve after falling below .500 with a loss to Ole Miss on Oct. 15. For the little he did talk about the Hogs, Harsin was very complimentary of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks' run game. Here's more from Harsin's Monday press conference:

Opening Statement

Harsin opened his press conference with a short and sweet statement about the Hogs and their 52-35 victory over BYU prior to the bye week. "Just about Arkansas, really good team, really well coached," Harsin said. "Coach Pittman does a great job and (they had) a big win against BYU."

How are you preparing for KJ Jefferson?

Harsin was asked if Jefferson presents a similar challenge to what Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart did. Harsin said in some ways it's the same challenge, but Jefferson is unique. "KJ, now he's different," Harsin said. "Really big, really physical. I think he plays with a lot of poise." Every opposing coach this season has said the key to defending Jefferson is to get him on the ground. "As far as defending him, you've got to tackle him," Harsin said. "If he's running the ball, you've got to tackle him. You've got to have somebody in position to do that. And then overall, you've got to be ready for some of the things they do with him. He's not always going to run the ball. He may show that and he may throw it." Harsin was complementary of the way offensive coordinator Kendal Briles utilizes Jefferson in the Arkansas offense. "They do a good job," Harsin said. "I think they're creative on the offensive side with what they do with him. And just his overall physicality, he provides a different element at the quarterback position. He can throw up and down the field if he chooses to. But then you have somebody as athletic and as big as he is, they're going to utilize him."

The challenge of defending Arkansas' run game?