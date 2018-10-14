LITTLE ROCK — The steady and heavy rain thousands of fans endured Saturday night was the perfect setting for what has become all too familiar for Arkansas.

After building a 17-point cushion late in the first half and seeing it dwindle to nine in the fourth quarter, the Razorbacks’ lead evaporated in the final five minutes of the game in a 37-33 loss to Ole Miss at War Memorial Stadium.

A problem that ultimately led to Bret Bielema’s demise has bled over into the Chad Morris era. It was the fifth straight SEC game Arkansas has lost despite leading entering the fourth quarter and the 16th total time it has blown a double-digit lead since 2012.

Saturday’s 17-point collapse against the Rebels joins the blown 16-point lead at Colorado State earlier in the season as the only two under Morris’ watch.

“We need to win more plays in the second half than they do and then we’ll like the outcome,” Morris said. “That’s our message. We’ve got to play one play at a time and you can’t let one play affect the next play, regardless of what the score is.”

As was the case in many of those losses, the Razorbacks looked really good in the first half.

The offense used a mostly balanced attack to rack up 303 yards and score on its first five possessions, with three touchdowns sandwiched between a pair of field goals, before taking a knee to send the game to halftime at 27-17 in favor of Arkansas.

Tight end Cheyenne O’Grady caught his third touchdown in two weeks on a 39-yard strike from Ty Storey and then running back Rakeem Boyd scored his first touchdown with the Razorbacks on a 69-yard run up the middle.

Even when Storey had to come out of the game after a hard hit on a throwback, backup quarterback Cole Kelley came in and fired a 39-yard touchdown pass to La’Michael Pettway on his first play.

“We were gelling pretty good,” Pettway said. “Coach was calling plays that were working for us, obviously, and we were executing them, which was the most important part.”

That hit on Storey - which came just a couple of plays after he was on the wrong end of a Vernon Dasher targeting penalty - proved to be foreshadowing of the downfall that was to come.

With Boyd - who followed up his 102-yard game against Alabama by rushing for 109 yards on only seven carries - out since early in the second quarter with a back injury, the Razorbacks hit Ole Miss with a steady dose of Devwah Whaley to start the second half.

After missing the last two games with a concussion, the former first-team running back gained 38 yards on five straight runs and then Chase Hayden got Arkansas into the red zone with a 17-yard run. That’s where they stalled out, though, and had to settle for another Connor Limpert field goal.

The second possession was much of the same, stalling out in the red zone and ending in three points instead of seven.

“Any points is good points in this league, for sure,” Pettway said. “But when we have the chance to score (touchdowns), we have to capitalize on that.”

More importantly on that second field goal drive of the third quarter, Whaley went down with an ankle injury. It was another huge blow to the offense, as he had managed 67 yards on 12 attempts in relief of Boyd.

The final blow came on the very next possession, as Ty Storey was lit up by Zedrick Woods while trying to gain enough extra yards for a first down.

Already universally praised for his toughness, Storey couldn’t get up from this hit. He tried to, but immediately stumbled back to the ground with an apparent concussion. Morris declined give specifics of his injury after the game.

“He had an opportunity to go out of bounds, but to see him fight for that extra yard to get that first down showed me a lot and proved to me that he’s really our QB1,” Pettway said. “I appreciate Ty’s fight. I think all of us do. Tonight, he showed us that he’s that guy.”

Although costly, that run gave Storey 70 yards on nine carries. Combined, the injured trio averaged 8.9 yards per carry.

With their top two running backs and starting quarterback out of the game, the Razorbacks had to rely on Hayden and Kelley. They were much less effective on the ground, with just a 2.7-yard average following the injuries.

That can be attributed to the expected drop off when backups are forced into action, but left guard Hjalte Froholdt also credited Ole Miss for stacking the box with eight or nine players to stop the run later in the game.

“It’s a tough situation being up a couple of touchdowns, or 11, 12 points, because you still want to try to be aggressive, but at the same time, you need to chew some clock,” Froholdt said. “We were running the ball so effectively, so why not just keep running it?”

Even with the injuries on offense and Santos Ramirez failing to wrap up on a 66-yard touchdown catch and run by Octavious Cooley between the field goals, the Razorbacks still had a nine-point lead going into the fourth quarter. It looked even better after the Rebels missed a 28-yard field goal to give the ball back to Arkansas.

However, that’s when Storey went out and Arkansas finally had to punt the ball on consecutive possessions. Reid Bauer pinned Ole Miss at the 16 and 3, putting the game in the hands of the defense.

Sure enough, the Rebels needed only 17 total plays to cover 183 yards on the ensuing drives.

Most of the damage could be attributed to quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who finished the game 26-of-35 passing for 387 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added 141 yards and another score on 17 carries, averaging 9.9 yards per non-sack attempt.

The only other players to throw for at least 300 yards and run for at least 100 yards against the Razorbacks since 1990 are Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel in 2012, Ole Miss’ Chad Kelly in 2015 and Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald in 2016.

Ta’amu got a lot of his yards on the quarterback draw up the middle, taking advantage of Arkansas’ man-to-man defense. He won the one-on-one battles against the six-man box.

“I think he had a heck of a night,” Morris said. “His ability to see the field when the pocket collapses around him and keep his eyes down the field, that’s why he’s one of the top quarterbacks in our league, from passing efficiency to running the football.”

Despite the monster performance by Ta’amu - who accounted for 528 of Ole Miss’ 611 yards of offense - Arkansas still only needed to keep him from reaching field goal range from the 3-yard line with just 2:02 remaining.

“I thought all year long, if you asked me what unit you want on the field with 97 yards to go, definitely defensively we’d been playing very well,” Morris said. “(Ole Miss) made some plays on that last drive and picked up some key third downs throughout the second half, which was critical.”

In the end, the Razorbacks couldn’t prevent the big plays. After a 20-yard completion to A.J. Brown to give the Rebels some breathing room, Ta’amu hit Dawson Knox for a 48-yard gain.

Linebacker De’Jon Harris didn’t single out who made the mistake on that play, but said a younger player didn’t get the right call, which led to a busted coverage.

“I feel like deep down in situations when the game’s on the line, everybody’s got to lock into the moment,” Harris said. “It’s just always one individual that’s not locked into the moment. That’s what hurt us.”

There were still 42 seconds left when Scottie Phillips scored the go-ahead touchdown for Ole Miss, but that merely delayed the inevitable.

De’Vion Warren’s 33-yard kickoff return to near midfield looked like it would at least give the Razorbacks’ good field position on their last-ditch effort to salvage the game. However, walk-on linebacker Terrell Collins received a 15-yard personal foul for continuing to block out of bounds.

Then on the first play from scrimmage, Kelley over threw his receiver for an easy interception right into the arms of Woods, who knocked Storey out of the game.

As discouraging of a loss as it was, Morris and several players said they didn’t plan on mailing in the rest of the season, even though Arkansas would have to win out to reach a bowl game.

“I’m not one to sit here and tell the future, but I know this team…we’re going to fight,” Pettway said. “We’re going to continue to fight and we’re going to continue to get better. Whatever the future holds for us is well deserved.”