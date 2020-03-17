Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

FAYETTEVILLE — With the spring slate of sports officially canceled by the SEC, Arkansas must shift its focus to the 2020-21 season.

As the most popular sport in college athletics, football will become even more important when it returns this fall.

Interest has waned at Arkansas thanks to consecutive 2-10 seasons. It’s the worst stretch in school history and fans have shown their displeasure with their wallets, as the Razorbacks’ attendance dipped to its lowest mark in two decades last year.

Hiring a new coach might have resulted in a small bump, even with an unproven coach like Sam Pittman, but a six-month hiatus from all sports could leave fans starved for anything. Athletics director Hunter Yurachek understands that and is already working toward capitalizing on the opportunity.

“I’m going to get ready for the 2020-21 season, because we need to make that really special for our student-athletes,” Yurachek said Friday. “We’re already in the preparation for our fall sports for next year from a marketing and promotions and ticket sales standpoint and our strategic planning for that. We’ll spend a great deal of time on that.”

Of course, the only thing that will keep fans in the stands is a winning product on the field and it’s not yet known how much the spring cancellations will impact Pittman’s first season.

The Razorbacks were scheduled to begin spring practice Monday, but that was put on hold when the SEC suspended all athletics-related activities through at least April 15. Although spring sports - and the spring football game - have been canceled, the SEC left the door open for practices to resume by that date.

Even if Arkansas was able to start up spring practices immediately, which seems unlikely considering players would have been away from organized team workouts for a month, that leaves too small of a window to get in all 15 practices before the end of the semester.

With a spring game that was scheduled for April 25, the latest date in the SEC, the Razorbacks were unable to get any of their practices in before the coronavirus altered everyone’s schedule.

Other schools in the conference began practice before them, though, so Arkansas is at a disadvantage from that standpoint - especially when considering it is implementing a new offense and defense with the coaching change.

“Obviously it's something Coach Pittman and I have had discussions (about) over the past 24 hours,” Yurachek said. “We'll apply for some legislative relief to try to get our spring football practices in, whether it be in the month of May or June.

“But I think you will find that the NCAA will provide some relief to most schools to make it equitable. Some have had a week or two of spring practice, some have not, and some are completed with their spring practices. That obviously puts us behind, but that is not what is important right now.”

Another obstacle facing athletes is staying in shape for a possible return to spring practice. They'll have specific training regimens, but finding a place to do them could be challenging because so many gyms and high schools are shut down across the country.

This is true for other fall sports, like soccer and volleyball, who also remain in limbo.

